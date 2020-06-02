CLOSE The Kennard-Dale High School class of 2020 graduates make their way down North Main Street as they begin their rolling caravan in Stewartstown, Saturday, May 30, 2020. The caravan would end in Delta. York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced it has now restarted driver skills testing, including motorcycle skills testing.

Customers whose skill tests that were canceled due to COVID-19 will be given priority, and they can reschedule by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills test in the appointment system beginning June 20.

Extra safety and cleaning protocols for the tests have also been enhanced, including:

In yellow phase, examiner will ask a few health screening questions before the test starts.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear a face covering or mask.

Examiners will be wearing gloves, eye protection and face mask and using an iPad, while disinfecting the screen.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

