Local obituaries for Tuesday, June 2
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Anderson, Eddie
Barnhart, Raoul
Border, Jerome
Boyd, Kevin
Burns, Earlene
Carr, Wilma
Daron, Marion
Fink, Shirley
Hake, Roger
Hannigan, Randy
Heim, Jeffrey
Helder, Elaine
Hursh, Marlyn
Iberl, George
Keiser, Deborah
Kolsovsky, Andrew
Landis, Steven
Lloyd, Clair
Magness, Isabel
Mendenhall, Patrick
Overall, Joan
Roat, Gayle
Sciortino, Margaret
Sents, Paul
Shelley, Ammon
Stamback, James
Treppe, Carolyn
Weiser, David
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/02/local-obituaries-tuesday-june-2/5312194002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments