Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Sunny (Tucker) and Vincenzo Spinelli Jr.: of Mount Alto, May 29, twins, a son and a daughter.

Jessica Johns and Russell Jefferson III: of Manchester, May 29, a son.

CaseyAnn and Borja Salanova de Cruells: of York, May 29, a son.

Arieanna Greer and Herbert Cole-Brown: of York, May 31, a son.

