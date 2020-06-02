Births for Tuesday, June 2
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Sunny (Tucker) and Vincenzo Spinelli Jr.: of Mount Alto, May 29, twins, a son and a daughter.
Jessica Johns and Russell Jefferson III: of Manchester, May 29, a son.
CaseyAnn and Borja Salanova de Cruells: of York, May 29, a son.
Arieanna Greer and Herbert Cole-Brown: of York, May 31, a son.
