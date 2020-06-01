Share This Story!
York County Food Bank changes times of Tuesday food distributions
York County Food Bank changes times of Tuesday food distributions
York County Food Bank changes times of Tuesday food distributions
The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch
The York County Food Bank is changing the times for its Tuesday drive-thru East York Distribution Center and walk-thru distributions in York City.
The new hours of the East York Distribution Center, located on 1094 Haines Road, are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Hours for the walk-thru center at 254 W. Princess St. will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Anyone struggling to purchase food is welcome to visit either location. No identification is needed, but due to safety and health concerns only one person per household is asked to attend. Also if attending drive-thru please leave room in the trunk of your vehicle for a food box.
