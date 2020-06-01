CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank is changing the times for its Tuesday drive-thru East York Distribution Center and walk-thru distributions in York City.

The new hours of the East York Distribution Center, located on 1094 Haines Road, are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Hours for the walk-thru center at 254 W. Princess St. will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Anyone struggling to purchase food is welcome to visit either location. No identification is needed, but due to safety and health concerns only one person per household is asked to attend. Also if attending drive-thru please leave room in the trunk of your vehicle for a food box.

Buy Photo Volunteers Hans Spahr of Spring Garden Township, left, and Ryan Supler of York City bring items to a vehicle that was participating in the food distribution drive-thru at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

