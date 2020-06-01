CLOSE

The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank is changing the times for its Tuesday drive-thru East York Distribution Center and walk-thru distributions in York City.

The new hours of the East York Distribution Center, located on 1094 Haines Road, are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Hours for the walk-thru center at 254 W. Princess St. will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Anyone struggling to purchase food is welcome to visit either location. No identification is needed, but due to safety and health concerns only one person per household is asked to attend. Also if attending drive-thru please leave room in the trunk of your vehicle for a food box.    

Traffic is directed during a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo
Cars align with open tailgates while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Sue Nelson of East Berlin loads food boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photoBill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Michele Thurmond loads a box into a car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers Taryn Keller of Wrightsville, left, and Sally Roberts of Dallastown load boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Debbie Krout hauls a food box to a waiting car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Krout is a former program director at the food bank. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers use small fork lifts while providing food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
Cars align, many with open tailgates, while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York gets a breather while loading cars during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York loads a box into a truck bed during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman packs boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers Jeremiah Tome of Red Lion and Maddy Abel of Springettsbury Township direct traffic while supplying food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman places a box during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
A patron of the York County Food Bank brought a dog along to its distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
