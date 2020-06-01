CLOSE With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road. York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has warned participants in the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to be aware of a new phone scam targeting their personal information.

Although WIC clinics do perform eligibility determinations, they never call participants to request their bank account information to deposit funds, the department said.

To report a scam, contact local law enforcement or file a consumer complaint to the Pennsylvania Attorney General Office at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

For more information on WIC, visit www.pawic.com. WIC services will be available over the phone or online only until the county the participant lives in moves into the green phase during the coronavirus pandemic.

