Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Nyashia Williams and O Brown: of York, May 27, a daughter.

Abby (McClure) and Jesse Gruver: of Dover, May 28, a son.

Kathleen Miller and Frank Clary IV: of Red Lion, May 28, a son.

Kaylyn (Melhorn) and Zane Donnelly: of Dover, May 28, a daughter.

Laura (Miller) and Noah Ash: of Jacobus, May 29, a son.

Rachel (Tingler) Morelli and Marcus Hedrick: of York, May 29, a daughter.

Jalin Kline and Sam St. John: of York, May 29, a son.

Khanh Tran and Aaron Diffenderfer: of York, May 29, a daughter.

Amy (Anthony) and Travis Spahr: of Dover, May 29, a daughter.

Emily (Kane) and William Greenfield: of York, May 30, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/01/births-monday-june-1/5301750002/