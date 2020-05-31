CLOSE

Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night. York Dispatch

MINNEAPOLIS — Americans awoke Sunday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fueled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police, who responded to the violence with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Tens of thousands marched peacefully to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. But many demonstrations sank into chaos as night fell: Cars and businesses were torched. The words "I can't breathe" were spray-painted all over buildings. The damaged buildings include many near the White House.

The scale of the protests, extending to nearly every part of the country and unfolding on a single night, seemed to rival the historic demonstrations of the civil rights and Vietnam eras. And by Sunday morning, the outrage had spread to Europe, where thousands gathered in London's Trafalgar Square. Despite government rules barring crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrators clapped and waved placards as they offered support to U.S. demonstrators.

"We're sick of it. The cops are out of control," protester Olga Hall said in Washington, D.C. "They're wild. There's just been too many dead boys."

People set fire to squad cars, threw bottles at officers and busted windows of storefronts. They carried away TVs and other items even as some protesters urged them to stop. In Indianapolis, multiple shootings were reported, including one that left a person dead amid the protests, adding to deaths in Detroit and Minneapolis in recent days.

In Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect to break up the demonstrations.

President Donald Trump appeared to cheer on the tougher tactics Saturday night, commending the National Guard deployment in Minneapolis, declaring "No games!" and saying police in New York City "must be allowed to do their job!"

A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FILE - Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FILE - Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP)
A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, May 25, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minnesota Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country.
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP )
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned the violence as he continued to express common cause with those demonstrating after Floyd's death.

    "The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest," Biden said in a late-night statement.

    On Sunday, maintenance crews near the White House worked to replace windows that had been completely shattered with large pieces of wood. Buildings for blocks were marked with graffiti, including curses about Trump and anti-police sentiments. Shattered glass still covered the sidewalks. The damaged buildings included the Department of Veterans Affairs, directly across the street from the White House.

    Cleanup soon began in cities across the country. In Madison, Wisconsin, hundreds of volunteers gathered to pick up after the violence that included setting a police squad car on fire, stealing from businesses and breaking windows at dozens of stores and an art museum.

    Few corners of America were untouched, from protesters setting fires inside Reno's city hall, to police launching tear gas at rock-throwing demonstrators in Fargo, North Dakota. In Salt Lake City, demonstrators flipped a police car and lit it on fire. Police said six people were arrested and an officer was injured after being struck in the head with a baseball bat.

    Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.

    At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia,  and at least four police vehicles were set on fire. In New York City, dangerous confrontations flared repeatedly as officers made arrests and cleared streets. A video showed two NYPD cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators who were pushing a barricade against one of them and pelting it with objects. Several people were knocked to the ground. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

    "The mistakes that are happening are not mistakes. They're repeated violent terrorist offenses, and people need to stop killing black people," Brooklyn protester Meryl Makielski said.

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp authorized the deployment of up to 3,000 National Guard troops to Athens, Savannah and any other cities where more demonstrations were planned Sunday. Kemp had already approved up to 1,500 Guardsmen to help enforce a 9 p.m. Saturday curfew in Atlanta.

    "The protesters need to know we're going to support their efforts in a peaceful, nonviolent protest," the Republican told television station WSB late Saturday. "The agitators need to know that we'll be there ... to take them to jail if they're destroying lives and property."

    In Virginia's capital city, graffiti invoking Floyd or directing slurs at the police dotted downtown, including many of Richmond's some prominent Confederate monuments. At the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which news outlets reported was vandalized and set ablaze, a few men with long guns were among a small crowd gathered outside. One man said they were there to protect the building.

    In Ferguson, Missouri, where Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a white police officer in 2014, sparking a wave of protests throughout the country, six officers were hurt after being hit with rocks and fireworks.

    Police have arrested nearly 1,700 people in 22 cities since Thursday, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Nearly a third of those arrests came in Los Angeles, where the governor declared a state of emergency and ordered the National Guard to back up the city's 10,000 police officers as dozens of fires burned across the city.

    This week's unrest recalled the riots in Los Angeles nearly 30 years ago after the acquittal of the white police officers who beat Rodney King, a black motorist who had led them on a high-speed chase. The protests of Floyd's killing have gripped many more cities, but the losses in Minneapolis have yet to approach the staggering totals Los Angeles saw during five days of rioting in 1992, when more than 60 people died, 2,000-plus were injured and thousands arrested, with property damage topping $1 billion.

    But not all protests were marred by violence. In Juneau, Alaska,  local police joined protesters at a rally in front of a giant whale sculpture on the city's waterfront.

    "We don't tolerate excessive use of force," Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer told a gathering where most people wore masks and some sang Alaska Native songs.

    The show of force in Minneapolis came after three days in which police largely avoided engaging protesters, and after the state poured more than 4,000 National Guard troops into Minneapolis. Authorities said that number would soon rise to nearly 11,000.

    "The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd," said Gov. Tim Walz, who also said local forces had been overmatched the previous day. "It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities."

    Some residents were glad to see the upheaval dissipating.

    "l live here. I haven't been able to sleep," said Iman Muhammad, whose neighborhood saw multiple fires set Friday night. Muhammad said she sympathized with peaceful protests over Floyd's death but disagreed with the violence: "Wrong doesn't answer wrong."

    Associated Press journalists across the U.S. contributed to this report.

