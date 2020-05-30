LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts have begun making their way to the launch pad for another attempt at a history-making ride into orbit aboard a rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for the 3:22 p.m. liftoff Saturday of the Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket in what would be the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company. It would also be NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken pulled on their sleek, black-and-white spacesuits with help from technicians wearing masks, gloves and black hoods that made them look like ninjas.

Before setting out for the launch pad in a gull-wing Tesla SUV – another Musk product – Behnken pantomimed a hug of his 6-year-old son, Theo, and said: “Are you going to listen to Mommy and make her life easy?” Hurley blew kisses to his 10-year-old son and wife.

PHOTOS: First astronaut launch from U.S. since shuttle days
In this Friday, May 22, 2020 photo, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule, sits at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The rocket is set for a Wednesday, May 27, the launch that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
In this Friday, May 22, 2020 photo, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule, sits at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The rocket is set for a Wednesday, May 27, the launch that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Joe Burbank, AP
This undated photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronaut Doug Hurley in his spacesuit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to pilot a SpaceX Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. It will be the first astronaut launch from NASAâs Kennedy Space Center since the last shuttle flight in 2011. (Ashish Sharma/SpaceX via AP)
This undated photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronaut Doug Hurley in his spacesuit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to pilot a SpaceX Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. It will be the first astronaut launch from NASAâs Kennedy Space Center since the last shuttle flight in 2011. (Ashish Sharma/SpaceX via AP) Ashish Sharm / AP
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 photo made available by NASA, astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken pose in front of a Tesla Model X car during a SpaceX launch dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The NASA astronauts rode to the pad in the electric vehicle made by Elon Musk's company. (Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP)
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 photo made available by NASA, astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken pose in front of a Tesla Model X car during a SpaceX launch dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The NASA astronauts rode to the pad in the electric vehicle made by Elon Musk's company. (Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP) Kim Shiflett / AP
This Feb. 11, 2011 photo provided by NASA shows astronaut Douglas Hurley in a Launch Entry Suit used in space shuttle missions. (Bill Stafford/NASA via AP)
This Feb. 11, 2011 photo provided by NASA shows astronaut Douglas Hurley in a Launch Entry Suit used in space shuttle missions. (Bill Stafford/NASA via AP) Bill Stafford / AP
FILE - This May 1961 file photo shows astronauts Alan Shepard, John Glenn and Virgil I. Grissom. (AP Photo)
FILE - This May 1961 file photo shows astronauts Alan Shepard, John Glenn and Virgil I. Grissom. (AP Photo) AP
This undated photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronaut Bob Behnken in his spacesuit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to board a SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and, equipment and weather permitting, shoot into space. It will be the first astronaut launch from NASAâs Kennedy Space Center since the last shuttle flight in 2011. (SpaceX via AP)
This undated photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronaut Bob Behnken in his spacesuit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to board a SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and, equipment and weather permitting, shoot into space. It will be the first astronaut launch from NASAâs Kennedy Space Center since the last shuttle flight in 2011. (SpaceX via AP) AP
This February 2020 photo shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after its arrival to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)
This February 2020 photo shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after its arrival to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP) AP
This October 2007 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Bob Behnken in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit suit used for spacewalks. (NASA via AP)
This October 2007 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Bob Behnken in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit suit used for spacewalks. (NASA via AP) AP
This July 31, 2019 photo made available by SpaceX shows astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley in Hawthorne, Calif., during a joint training event between NASA and SpaceX. Following crew suit-up, the crew ingressed the capsule simulator in Hawthorne, Calif., as they would on launch day, and the teams performed a simulated launch countdown and several emergency egress scenarios. SpaceX designed and built its own suits, which are custom-fit. (SpaceX via AP)
This July 31, 2019 photo made available by SpaceX shows astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley in Hawthorne, Calif., during a joint training event between NASA and SpaceX. Following crew suit-up, the crew ingressed the capsule simulator in Hawthorne, Calif., as they would on launch day, and the teams performed a simulated launch countdown and several emergency egress scenarios. SpaceX designed and built its own suits, which are custom-fit. (SpaceX via AP) AP
This Thursday, March 19, 2020 photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during flight simulator testing at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., with SpaceX teams in Firing Room 4 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX's Mission Control in Hawthorne, Calif., and NASA flight controllers in Mission Control Houston, for a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. (SpaceX via AP)
This Thursday, March 19, 2020 photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during flight simulator testing at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., with SpaceX teams in Firing Room 4 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX's Mission Control in Hawthorne, Calif., and NASA flight controllers in Mission Control Houston, for a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. (SpaceX via AP) AP
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 1968 file photo, Apollo 8 astronauts, suited up and ready to go, walk to a van heading for their Saturn V rocket for their moon orbit mission from Cape Kennedy, Fla. Leading the way is Commander Frank Borman, followed by James A. Lovell and William A. Anders. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 1968 file photo, Apollo 8 astronauts, suited up and ready to go, walk to a van heading for their Saturn V rocket for their moon orbit mission from Cape Kennedy, Fla. Leading the way is Commander Frank Borman, followed by James A. Lovell and William A. Anders. (AP Photo) AP
FILE - This artist's rendering made available by Elon Musk on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, depicts a SpaceX rocket design on the Earth's moon. (SpaceX via AP, File)
FILE - This artist's rendering made available by Elon Musk on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, depicts a SpaceX rocket design on the Earth's moon. (SpaceX via AP, File) AP
In this March 4, 2019 photo made available by NASA, the uncrewed SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, with its nose cone open to expose the docking mechanism, approaches the International Space Station's Harmony module. It was the first Commercial Crew vehicle to visit the ISS. (NASA via AP)
In this March 4, 2019 photo made available by NASA, the uncrewed SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, with its nose cone open to expose the docking mechanism, approaches the International Space Station's Harmony module. It was the first Commercial Crew vehicle to visit the ISS. (NASA via AP) AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 29, 2014 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, walks down the steps during the introduction of the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., designed to ferry astronauts to low-Earth orbit. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
FILE - In this Thursday, May 29, 2014 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, walks down the steps during the introduction of the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., designed to ferry astronauts to low-Earth orbit. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong, AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, SpaceX tests their StarHopper, successfully hovering 500 feet above the launch site and safely landing at the company's facility in Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, SpaceX tests their StarHopper, successfully hovering 500 feet above the launch site and safely landing at the company's facility in Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Miguel Roberts, AP
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls, AP
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls, AP
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls, AP
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley, right, are seen on a monitor showing the crew access arm at Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley, right, are seen on a monitor showing the crew access arm at Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP) Joel Kowsky, AP
Hans Koenigsmann, vice president for build and flight reliability at SpaceX, left, and Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, right, are seen as they monitor the countdown during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
Hans Koenigsmann, vice president for build and flight reliability at SpaceX, left, and Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, right, are seen as they monitor the countdown during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP) Joel Kowsky, AP
This photo provided by Maxarâ€™s WorldView-3 satellite shows an overview of Launch Pad 39A and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. NASA is preparing for its first manned flight in nearly a decade from the United States. (Satellite image Â©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This photo provided by Maxarâ€™s WorldView-3 satellite shows an overview of Launch Pad 39A and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. NASA is preparing for its first manned flight in nearly a decade from the United States. (Satellite image Â©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP) AP
    SpaceX and NASA managers monitored the weather not just at Kennedy Space Center but all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland. Waves and wind need to be within certain limits in case the astronauts have to make an emergency splashdown on the way to orbit.

    Their destination is the International Space Station, a 19-hour flight away.

    “The problem, of course, in Florida in May is there will be thunderstorms. So that’s true today as it probably will be every day in May and probably early June here,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told The Associated Press as the countdown clocks hit the 5-hour mark.

    “We look like we’ve got about a 50-50 shot here and we’re going for it.”

    Wednesday’s countdown was halted at just under 17 minutes because of the threat of lightning. “Falcon/Dragon are designed to withstand multiple lightning strikes, but we don’t think it would be wise to take this risk,” tweeted Elon Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive and founder.

    Hurley and Behnken noted Friday that they endured numerous delays on their space shuttle flights, for both technical and weather reasons. Hurley said his first mission was postponed five times over the course of a month. His second mission was NASA’s final space shuttle flight in July 2011, the last time astronauts rocketed away from home soil.

    Bridenstine said both astronauts have assured him they’re “ready to go.”

    “I would be lying to you if I told you I wasn’t nervous,” Bridenstine told the AP. “We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk, minimize the uncertainty, so that Bob and Doug will be safe.”

    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence planned to return for the second launch attempt. And early Saturday morning, spectators began lining the Banana and Indian rivers in surrounding towns for front-row views. Signs along the main drag along the beaches urged “Godspeed.”

    NASA tried to discourage spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak and severely limited the number of employees, visitors and journalists inside Kennedy Space Center. At the center’s newly reopened tourist stop, though, all 4,000 tickets for the launch were snapped up in a few hours.

    NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to taxi astronauts to and from the space station, under contracts totaling $7 billion. Both companies launched their crew capsules last year with test dummies. SpaceX’s Dragon aced all of its objectives, while Boeing’s Starliner capsule ended up in the wrong orbit and almost was destroyed because of multiple software errors.

    As a result, the first Starliner flight carrying astronauts isn’t expected until next year.

    NASA wants to ease its reliance on the Russian Space Agency, the only route for crews to the space station since the retirement of the space shuttles. It’s cost NASA billions of dollars for Russian Soyuz seats.

    — The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

