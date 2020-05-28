LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Whether you call it a graduation, commencement or (this year especially) a diploma distribution, you can find all of the galleries of York County's 2020 high school "rites of passage" below.

Spring Grove Area High School, May 27, 2020

PHOTOS: Drive-in ceremony for Spring Grove grads
Spring Grove High School graduate Brendan Jones strikes a pose for a photographer during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's empty stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Allison Hoschar arrives with family members during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Lifetouch photographer Mike Inkrote, center right, photographs a Spring Grove High School graduates during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Kara Hoke strikes a pose for Lifetouch photographer Mike Inkrote during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School teacher Sarah Caplan instructs graduate Trevor James and his family during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove Area High School senior Alissa Hartman moves her tassel while posing for photos on the graduation stage during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo
From left, Quinn Tauchinbaugh, Chris Hagen and Sue Hagen photograph Sue's daughter, Sadie Heroiz, a Spring Grove Area High School graduate, during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Saleen Seaman poses for family photos during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Adelia Hilt wears a mask before entering individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Adelia Hilt walks onstage during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Allison Hoschar "kiss poses" for a photo with her mother Kristi Hoschar, left, and grandmother Cherie Andrews during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School paraprofessional Tammy Herman provides lawn signs for graduates during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Montgomery Jarvis exits a decorated vehicle during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He and his twin brother, Matthew, graduated together. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove Area High School graduates experience commencement during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Senior students, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 students. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove Area High School graduates experience commencement during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Senior students, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 students. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Trevor James has mortar board adjustments made by his sister Kara during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove Area High School graduates experience commencement during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Senior students, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 students. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove High School graduate Montgomery Jarvis, left, and his twin brother, Matthew, give their mother Michele a hug after individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The twins graduated together. Graduates, accompanied by up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors. Bill Kalina photo
Spring Grove Area High School graduate Sadie Heroiz poses for a photo during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo
From left, Sharon Kerchner; her granddaughter Bailey Haines, 14; and Sharon's daughter Jennifer Haines, take a walk along the lawn signs decorating the Spring Grove High School campus during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Senior students, with up to seven members of their immediate family, will had the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 students. Bill Kalina photo
Slpring Grove High School's campus roadsides were decorated with graduate's lawn signs during individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Senior students, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their diplomas, and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 students. Bill Kalina photo
