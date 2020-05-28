Rabbit Transit has announced it will continue operating its fixed route program fare free through Sunday, June 7.

This includes being able to offer free rides on Tuesday's primary election day.

For Rabbit Transit route and schedule information contact 717-846-7433 or visit rabbittransit.org.

