An SUV crashed into a home on Edison Street in York City Wednesday evening.

Maria Pagan was home with her three children, ages 3, 5 and 12, at the time, she said.

Though her children were safe in another part of the residence, Pagan was in her living room when the SUV struck that wall, she said.

The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Edison Street, in York City, according to York County 911.

Supervisors confirmed there were injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Pagan said her boyfriend had just driven home and was parked out front when the Dodge Journey first hit his car and then veered into the building.

