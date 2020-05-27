Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
SUV strikes home in York City
Lindsay C VanAsdalan, York Dispatch
Published 8:54 p.m. ET May 27, 2020 | Updated 9:15 p.m. ET May 27, 2020
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Neighbors look on after a driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car and then drove into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The driver of a sports utility vehicle first struck a parked car before driving into the front of a home in the 700 block of Edison Street in York City, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Resident Maria Pagan was home at the time with her three children ages 3, 5 and 12, but no-one was hurt. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments