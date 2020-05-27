CLOSE Members of the Red Lion Area Educational Foundation deliver scholarship checks, balloons and a cupcake to Red Lion Area High School graduates in Windsor Township, Saturday, May 23, 2020. York Dispatch

Red Lion Area High School graduates received scholarships totaling $56,600 this year, with most of them hand-delivered to students Saturday.

Clad in masks, Red Lion Area Educational Foundation chair Lori Baker, foundation president Pam Kocman and business manager Sandy Johnson loaded up a vehicle with cupcakes, balloons and a box holding a stack of envelopes containing checks and set out to deliver the awarded scholarships.

The Red Lion Area Educational Foundation is a privately funded organization that lists more than 30 different scholarships on its website. The foundation was founded by Red Lion area businesspeople about 23 years ago and is involved in various projects throughout the community.

There were 52 scholarship applicants this year, and 47 students received checks on Saturday.

“This year, with the COVID-19 situation, we felt it was really important every single student that applied is receiving a scholarship today,” said Baker. “The amounts vary from $250 to $4000,” she added.

One of the recipients was graduate Leah Krieger, who received a check for $2,000 from the Rick and Carol Stine STEM Scholarship. Krieger will be attending Catholic University in the fall.

“I’m really thankful to them,” Krieger said

Usually, a banquet is held for the presentation of the scholarship awards so the students can meet the donors and thank them. This year was different.

“With COVID-19, we have to do the best we can, and we really felt like something to surprise the kids was better than nothing,” Kocman said, “so we hope they enjoy it.”

For more information about the foundation, go to https://rlaef.org.

