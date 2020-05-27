CLOSE A parade of first responders, including police, fire and a medical helicopter, show support for WellSpan York Hospital staff Tuesday, May 26, 2020. York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced an extension on the expiration dates of driver licenses, photo ID cards, camera cards and learner's permits.

Any of these that were set to expire from March 16 through June 30 have now been extended to June 30. This is being done to help with the state mitigation efforts for COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

