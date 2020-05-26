CLOSE Some area churches opened their doors for the first in-person worship services in weeks following the governor's shutdown orders. York Dispatch

Sparrow Place will be holding Lift a Fork for Freedom, a charity spaghetti dinner and silent auction, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Grace Church Shrewsbury auditorium, 473 Plank Road in New Freedom.

The auction part of the event will be held as normal with social distancing, but the sit-down dinner will be dependent on the local COVID-19 guidelines and may be changed to carry-out only.

The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children (4-11) and free for children under 3.

Sparrow Place is a nonprofit that provides restorative care for women who have been victims of sex trafficking or sexual exploitation. For more information, visit www.sparrowplace.org.

Sparrow Place will hold a spaghetti dinner and auction on June 27. (Photo: submitted)

