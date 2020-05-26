Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Laura Tarr and Marc Anthony Areizaga: of York, May 20, a daughter.

Anita Robinson and Bruce Henry: of Red Lion, May 20, a daughter.

Melody Lehigh and Dustin Kahler: of Manchester, May 22, a daughter.

Ashleigh (Jackson) and Connor Hay: of Dover, May 22, a son.

Julie (Rutt) and Stephen Hedgepeth: of Columbia, May 22, a daughter.

Elisha Renfrew and Broc Zerbe: of Dillsburg, May 23, a daughter.

Sara Hipp and Colby Bisking: of York, May 23, a son.

Hannah Heishman and Kenneth Sheetz: of Red Lion, May 24, a daughter.

Ashley Eisenhuth and Travis Gotwalt: of Windsor, May 24, a daughter.

