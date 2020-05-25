CLOSE Divino Pizzeria & Grille in Hanover decided to give away their most expensive menu item to help spread cheer amid COVID-19. York Dispatch

Buy Photo A person wearing a mask waits at the Rabbit Transit bus depot Friday, April 10, 2020. All Rabbit Transit bus riders will be required to wear protective masks starting Monday, April 13. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Rabbit Transit has announced that with York and Adams counties moving to the yellow stage of the state reopening process the following changes:

Fixed route service will return to normal boarding procedures with passengers entering through the front door.

Driver barriers have been installed to help social distance between passengers and drivers.

Trip purpose has been expanded beyond life sustaining but still must be under state yellow guidelines.

Face coverings and masks are still required to ride.

Additional cleaning measures are also being taken.

For more information visit www.rabbittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.

