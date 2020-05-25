Share This Story!
Rabbit Transit announces changes during yellow phase of reopening
Rabbit Transit announces changes during yellow phase of reopening
Rabbit Transit announces changes during yellow phase of reopening
Rabbit Transit has announced that with York and Adams counties moving to the yellow stage of the state reopening process the following changes:
- Fixed route service will return to normal boarding procedures with passengers entering through the front door.
- Driver barriers have been installed to help social distance between passengers and drivers.
- Trip purpose has been expanded beyond life sustaining but still must be under state yellow guidelines.
- Face coverings and masks are still required to ride.
- Additional cleaning measures are also being taken.
For more information visit www.rabbittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.
