Round the Clock Diner, 222 Arsenal Road, in Manchester Township. The diner's location was revoked Friday, May 22, 2020 after violating Gov. Tom Wolf's executive order following two warnings. (Photo: Submitted)

Business licenses were revoked Friday for both Round the Clock Diner locations in York County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture revoked licenses for the locations at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township and 145 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township for failing to comply with governor's orders after two warnings, said Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers, in an email.

The business' owners first received warning letters from the state departments of Agriculture and Health on May 14 directing them to shutter the restaurants or face fines and possible revocation of their licenses.

Those warning came days after the restaurants reopened while York County remained under the most stringent of Gov. Tom Wolf's lockdown orders, efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Buy Photo Customers wait in line outside Round the Clock Diner on Route 30, not only for take-out orders but also to have their first sit-down mean in a restaurant since the start of Governor Wolf's COVID-19 shutdown. After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday, May 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

When food safety inspectors returned Wednesday for follow-up inspections, they found the businesses were still operating in violation of Wolf's lockdown orders.

Round the Clock's owners were issued a second warning Thursday prior to the state's move to revoke the licenses, Powers said.

