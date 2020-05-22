Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
State yanks Round the Clock business licenses after lockdown violations
Lindsay C VanAsdalan, York Dispatch
Published 8:39 p.m. ET May 22, 2020 | Updated 8:47 p.m. ET May 22, 2020
Business licenses were revoked Friday for both Round the Clock Diner locations in York County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture revoked licenses for the locations at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township and 145 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township for failing to comply with governor's orders after two warnings, said Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers, in an email.
The business' owners first received warning letters from the state departments of Agriculture and Health on May 14 directing them to shutter the restaurants or face fines and possible revocation of their licenses.
Those warning came days after the restaurants reopened while York County remained under the most stringent of Gov. Tom Wolf's lockdown orders, efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
When food safety inspectors returned Wednesday for follow-up inspections, they found the businesses were still operating in violation of Wolf's lockdown orders.
Round the Clock's owners were issued a second warning Thursday prior to the state's move to revoke the licenses, Powers said.
