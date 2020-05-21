CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at South Western High School, 200 Bowman Road.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-698-3365 or visit nhm-pa.org.

