CLOSE

The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at South Western High School, 200 Bowman Road. 

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-698-3365 or visit nhm-pa.org.

PHOTOS: Red Lion food pop-up draws a crowd
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Volunteer Brooke Bensinger, center, and others bring food to cars which are routed through a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Brooke Bensinger, center, and others bring food to cars which are routed through a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteers, from left, Tammy Grove, Brooke Bensinger and Joyce Livingston load food into a car trunk during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Grove is program director for Community REACH. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteers, from left, Tammy Grove, Brooke Bensinger and Joyce Livingston load food into a car trunk during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Grove is program director for Community REACH. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Amber Isett of Dallastown works with her daughter Chloe, 14, left, during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Amber Isett of Dallastown works with her daughter Chloe, 14, left, during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteers bring food to cars which are routed through a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteers bring food to cars which are routed through a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteers Leah Bowers of Stewartstown and Chelsea Eziee, 17, of Dover, load food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteers Leah Bowers of Stewartstown and Chelsea Eziee, 17, of Dover, load food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Candice Sipes of Spring Garden Township reduces boxes during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Candice Sipes of Spring Garden Township reduces boxes during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteers bring food to cars which are routed through a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteers bring food to cars which are routed through a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Crystal Miller of York Township and her daughters Lainey, 14, center, and Vanessa, 15, load a trunk with food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Crystal Miller of York Township and her daughters Lainey, 14, center, and Vanessa, 15, load a trunk with food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Community REACH program director Gina Pijanowski slips a food items into a trunk during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Community REACH program director Gina Pijanowski slips a food items into a trunk during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Tim Rahley directs traffic during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Tim Rahley directs traffic during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cars queue in a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Cars queue in a parking lot at Red Lion High School during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Wade Bowers moves bags containing yogurt during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Wade Bowers moves bags containing yogurt during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Leah Bowers of Stewartstown lifts a box of food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Leah Bowers of Stewartstown lifts a box of food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/21/york-county-food-bank-distribute-food-saturday-hanover/5237608002/