Rabbit Transit has announced it will not operate any paratransit, Rabbit Express or York fix route services during the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.

For more information call 717-846-RIDE or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

