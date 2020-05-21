CLOSE About a thousand rally outside the capitol in Harrisburg, protesting Gov. Wolf's virus shutdowns. York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the reopening of photo and license centers with limited services beginning Friday in York and Adams counties as the area movies into the yellow phase of reopening.

These locations will be open:

York Driver and Photo Licensing Center, 2130 S. Queen St. in York.

Gettysburg Driver and Photo Licensing Center, 37 . Fourth St. in Gettysburg.

The following services will be offered:

Commercial driver license transactions, including renewals, replacements, medical examiner's certificates, date of proof transactions and hazardous materials rectification.

Initial insurance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, permit testing and ID card issuance.

Photo license services.

Driver license restoration services that cannot be done online or through mail.

Medical-related testing.

Non-U.S. citizen transactions.

Hours of operation for both locations will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The hours between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursdaywill be designated for customers 60 years of age and older.

The following photo licensing centers will reopen:

York Photo Licensing Center, 120 Roosevelt Ave. in York.

Stewartstown Photo Licensing Center, 63 N. Main St. (Opening Tuesday).

Hours of operation for both locations will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,.

All locations will be closed from Saturday through Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

All safety and COVID-19 protocols set by the state will be followed in all locations.

