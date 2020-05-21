CLOSE Automatic redial May be key to getting through to place orders at Pennsylvania-owned liquor stores. York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced the reopening of in-store purchases at Fine Wine and Good Spirits Stores in York and Adams counties beginning Friday as both move to yellow phase of the state reopening procedure.

The following mitigation efforts will also be in place:

No more than 25 people in a store at one time, including employees.

The first hour of each day will be designated for high risk customers.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all time.

Signage will direct customers to follow one-way patterns and refrain from touching products unless purchasing.

All sales will be final with no returns taking place.

Store employees has been installed at the registers.

Curbside pickup will also be available as well.

Buy Photo Kayle Fry, right, of Manchester Township, picks up his purchase which was delivered curbside at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. "I put an auto dialer on my phone and just left it lay on my toolbox for about an hour and it just kept calling back every five seconds until it got through," said Fry. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

