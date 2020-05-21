Births for Thursday, May 21
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Brittany (Decker) and Sean Dawley: of Wellsville, May 19, a son.
Alexandra (Wilt) and Tristan Scott: of Red Lion, May 19, a son.
Nichcole (Carter) and Robert Mosley: of York, May 19, a daughter.
Kiersten McCleary and Ryan Huntington: of York, May 19, a son.
Elizabeth Gomez: of York, May 20, a daughter.
