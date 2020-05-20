LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Anderson, Daniel

Browning, Frank

Burkholder, Sharon

Craig, Kevin

Dayhoff, Edward

Eyler, Jean

Gladfelter, James

Godfrey, Wilbert

Hammer, James

Harman, Henry

Heim, Jeffrey

Johnson, Julius

Knaub, Mary

Kunkel, Jeffrey

Lightner, Mary

Lloyd, Russell

McElwee, Robert

Perez, Miguel

Queen, Jess

Rodkey, Carl

Rutherford, Richard

Sellers, Anthony

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/20/local-obituaries-wednesday-may-20/5224058002/