Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Michelle (Weaver) and Jay Burkholder: of Ephrata, May 17, a son.

Clarissa Hewett and Ameer Ashford: of Lancaster, May 17, a daughter.

Kiersten (Clymer) and Steven Tawney: of York, May 18, a daughter.

Laura and Sam Cohen: of Dallastown, May 18, a daughter.

