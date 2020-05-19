.

The City of York announced all curbside collections will be delayed one day all week due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Only for next week customers whose trash day is Monday will now be Tuesday, Tuesday's trash day will now be Wednesday, Wednesday's trash day will now be Thursday, Thursday's trash day will now be Friday, and Friday's trash day will now be Saturday.

