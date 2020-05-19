Local obituaries for Tuesday, May 19
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Anderson, Daniel
Ashby, Joyce
Baum, Laura
Bechtel, Raymond
Canfield, Frederic
Craig, Kevin
Godfrey, Wilbert
Harman, Henry
Lightner, Mary
McElwee, Robert
Nade, Franklin
Rodkey, Carl
Rutherford, Richard
Sellers, Anthony
Serfass, Carl
Sinkovitz, Tommy
Wilson, Katharine
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/19/local-obituaries-tuesday-may-19/5216487002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments