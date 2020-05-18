CLOSE

The bells toll at St. James Lutheran Church on West Market Street in Hallam to honor essential workers during the pandemic York Dispatch

St. John Lutheran Church, located at 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will hold a drive-in parking lot worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Tab Cosgrove will be conducting the service outside the church, and worshipers will be able to listen via radio in their vehicles. Those arriving at the church will receive instructions on how to listen to the service and a bulletin, and drivers will be told where to park.

Due to restrictions on social gatherings, the church bathroom facilities will be unavailable.

For more information, call 717-840-0382.        

PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter at drive-in church service
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore leads Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ at a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore waves to celebrants as they leave a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rev. Salvatore Buonocore waves to celebrants as they leave a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ by attending a drive-in Easter Sunday church service at Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, Sunday, April 12, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
