St. John Lutheran Church, located at 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will hold a drive-in parking lot worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Tab Cosgrove will be conducting the service outside the church, and worshipers will be able to listen via radio in their vehicles. Those arriving at the church will receive instructions on how to listen to the service and a bulletin, and drivers will be told where to park.

Due to restrictions on social gatherings, the church bathroom facilities will be unavailable.

For more information, call 717-840-0382.

