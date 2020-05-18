CLOSE Garden Club of York works to beautify downtown York City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. York Dispatch

Spring Garden Township has announced it has now restarted street sweeping.

Residents are reminded to move their vehicles on cleaning days. Check posted signs for your street cleaning day.

If vehicles are not moved, a parking violation ticket will be issued.

Buy Photo A street sweeper operates along Roosevelt Ave. in York City Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. York City Council voted unanimously this week to lower the fineÂ for violating the street sweeping ordinance, but the costs for other parking tickets will increase in 2019.Â Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

