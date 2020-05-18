Spring Garden Township restarts street sweeping
Spring Garden Township has announced it has now restarted street sweeping.
Residents are reminded to move their vehicles on cleaning days. Check posted signs for your street cleaning day.
If vehicles are not moved, a parking violation ticket will be issued.
