CLOSE Rabbit Transit officials want to help people with food access. The regional public transportation provider is working toward establishing a seasonal farmers market at its York Transfer Center.

Rabbit Transit will receive $6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration to fund operating, administrative and maintenance costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in March.

The Central Pennsylvania Transit Authority, which operates as Rabbit Transit, stopped collecting fares for its fixed route services during the outbreak to speed up the boarding process and protect drivers through social distancing, according to a notice on the website.

Rabbit Transit has been collecting online donations to offset the loss of fare revenue. Executive Director Richard H. Farr was not immediately available to comment Monday.

In York County, 857 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there have been 18 virus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, 63,056 people have tested positive and 4,505 have died.

More: Rabbit Transit changes schedules, offers free service during pandemic

More: Rabbit Transit has masks for riders

Buy Photo A person wearing a mask boards a bus at the Rabbit Transit bus depot Friday, April 10, 2020. All Rabbit Transit bus riders will be required to wear protective masks starting Monday, April 13. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/18/feds-send-6-million-rabbit-transit-covid-19-help/5214382002/