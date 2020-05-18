Buy Photo FIRE (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Crews responded to a car fire close to a school building in Windsor Township on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire on First Street, near the intersection of Oak Alley and Schoolhouse Lane, according to York County 911.

More: York Township medical practice damaged after small roof fire

That location is near Windsor Manor Elementary School in Red Lion Area School District.

York County 911 supervisors at 5:15 p.m. confirmed there was a car fire near a building, but the scene is under control — as crews on scene had already begun canceling fire personnel.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/18/car-fire-near-red-lion-area-school-building-under-control/5217018002/