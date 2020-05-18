Births for Monday, May 18
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Tara Page: of York, May 12, a son.
Cheryl Weems and Dwayne Whitehead: of York, May 13, a son.
Aslin Acosta and Jonathan Rodriguez: of York, May 13, a son.
Stacey and Nicholas Wuchenich: of Dover, May 14, a daughter.
Katelyn and Bryce Love: of Dover, May 14, a son.
Bethany Sweitzer Silva and Gregorio Silva Cruz: of York, May 15, a son.
Aryeanna Wert: of Columbia, May 15, a son.
Ashley Myers: of Abbottstown, May 15, a son.
Samantha (Davis) and Tyler Moore: of York, May 15, a son.
Torianne Avery and Michael Salotto: of York, May 15, a daughter.
Sabrina (Retamar) and Gabriel Ramirez: of Red Lion, May 15, a son.
