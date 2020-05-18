Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Tara Page: of York, May 12, a son.

Cheryl Weems and Dwayne Whitehead: of York, May 13, a son.

Aslin Acosta and Jonathan Rodriguez: of York, May 13, a son.

Stacey and Nicholas Wuchenich: of Dover, May 14, a daughter.

Katelyn and Bryce Love: of Dover, May 14, a son.

Bethany Sweitzer Silva and Gregorio Silva Cruz: of York, May 15, a son.

Aryeanna Wert: of Columbia, May 15, a son.

Ashley Myers: of Abbottstown, May 15, a son.

Samantha (Davis) and Tyler Moore: of York, May 15, a son.

Torianne Avery and Michael Salotto: of York, May 15, a daughter.

Sabrina (Retamar) and Gabriel Ramirez: of Red Lion, May 15, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/18/births-monday-may-18/5209933002/