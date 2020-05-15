CLOSE The bells toll at St. James Lutheran Church on West Market Street in Hallam to honor essential workers during the pandemic York Dispatch

The York County Board of Elections announced more polling place changes Wednesday for the June 2 primary, most of which are expected to be temporary.

Some of the changes are due to the usual locations being unavailable because of the postponement of the April 28 primary, while others have to do with the availability of poll workers.

"We hope to go back to our normal polling locations after the primary," said county solicitor Michelle Pokrifka.

The following three polling places will temporarily switch to a new location:

Hanover Borough 4th Ward : First United Methodist Church of Hanover, 200 Frederick St., changed from Wirt Park Fire Station, 201 N. Franklin St.

: First United Methodist Church of Hanover, 200 Frederick St., changed from Wirt Park Fire Station, 201 N. Franklin St. Manchester Township District 2: York County Fire Training School, 330 Emig Road, changed from the York County Solid Waste Authority, 2700 Black Bridge Road.

York County Fire Training School, 330 Emig Road, changed from the York County Solid Waste Authority, 2700 Black Bridge Road. York City District 1-0: Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market St., changed from the Salvation Army, 50 E. King St.

The following polling places will be temporarily consolidated:

York City District 14-2, currently at Kelly Manor, 750 Kelly Drive, will be consolidated with West Manchester Township District 5, currently at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Drive. The polling place location for both precincts will be the York Fairgrounds Memorial Hall at 334 Carlisle Ave.

The polling place location for both precincts will be the York Fairgrounds Memorial Hall at 334 Carlisle Ave. York Township District 3-3, currently at Country Meadows Retirement Community, 2760 Pine Grove Road, will be consolidated with York Township District 4-1, currently at Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive. The polling place location for both precincts will be Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road.

The polling place location for both precincts will be Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road. Franklintown Borough, currently at the Northern York County Fire Department, 107 S. Baltimore St., will be consolidated with Dillsburg Borough, currently at the Dillsburg Senior Activities Center, 1 N. 2nd St. The polling place location for both precincts will be Dillsburg Elementary School, 202 S. Chestnut St.

The polling place location for both precincts will be Dillsburg Elementary School, 202 S. Chestnut St. Winterstown Borough, currently at North Hopewell/Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company,12246 Winterstown Road will be consolidated with North Hopewell Township. The polling place location for both precincts will be the North Hopewell Township Municipal Building, 13081 High Point Road.

The polling place location for both precincts will be the North Hopewell Township Municipal Building, 13081 High Point Road. Wrightsville Borough 3rd Ward, currently located at the Eastern York School District Administration Building, S. 3rd St., will be consolidated with Lower Windsor Township District 2. The polling place location for both precincts will be Eastern York High School, 720 Cool Creek Road. Wrightsville Borough will be located in the gymnasium lobby and Lower Windsor Township will remain at the Performing Arts Center lobby.

The polling place location for both precincts will be Eastern York High School, 720 Cool Creek Road. Wrightsville Borough will be located in the gymnasium lobby and Lower Windsor Township will remain at the Performing Arts Center lobby. Spring Garden Township 2nd Ward, currently at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Avenue, will be consolidated with Springettsbury Township District 6. The polling place location for both precincts will be Yorkshire Elementary School, 295 Mills St.

And one polling place will be changed permanently.

Manchester Borough: Union Fire Company No. 1, 201 York St., changed from the Manchester Borough Municipal Building, 225 S. Main St.

The changes will be posted to the website of the York County Department of Elections and Voter Registration, on the door of the office and on the doors of all effected polling places the day of the primary.

The temporary changes will be added to the 12 polling places the county already permanently changed to address complaints from voters about accessibility and crowding.

