Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Angela (Frimpong) and Knittel Ansa: of York, May 12, a daughter.

Alexis Rauhauser and Jesus Guerra: of York, May 13, a son.

Kelsey Kupisch and Dominique Rice, Jr.: of York, May 13, a daughter.

