Buy Photo Firefighters from several area departments quickly doused a fire at WellSpan Family Health in the 2400 block of S. Queen Street in York Township, Thursday, May 14, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Fire damaged a York Township medical practice Thursday evening, according to supervisors at York County 911.

York Township Fire Department crews were dispatched to a working fire at Queen Street Family Practice, 2471 S. Queen Street, at about 7:33 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

Buy Photo Firefighters from several area departments quickly doused a fire at WellSpan Family Health in the 2400 block of S. Queen Street in York Township, Thursday, May 14, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More: PHOTOS: Four displaced by city fire

The fire, which was burning through the roof of the practice, was under control by about 7:54 p.m., a York County 911 supervisor reported.

Check back for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/14/york-township-medical-practice-damaged-thursday-evening-fire/5196102002/