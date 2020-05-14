CLOSE

The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The York County Food Bank has announced it will hold another pop-up drive-thru food distribution 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St. in Wrightsville.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-252-2609.  

More: York County food banks getting a boost from $300 million USDA program

More: Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression

More: Little Free Food Pantry fulfills big need in Red Lion

PHOTOS: York County Food Bank provides for thousands at distribution
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Traffic is directed during a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo
Traffic is directed during a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cars align with open tailgates while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo
Cars align with open tailgates while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Sue Nelson of East Berlin loads food boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photoBill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Sue Nelson of East Berlin loads food boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photoBill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Michele Thurmond loads a box into a car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Michele Thurmond loads a box into a car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteers Taryn Keller of Wrightsville, left, and Sally Roberts of Dallastown load boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers Taryn Keller of Wrightsville, left, and Sally Roberts of Dallastown load boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Debbie Krout hauls a food box to a waiting car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Krout is a former program director at the food bank. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Debbie Krout hauls a food box to a waiting car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Krout is a former program director at the food bank. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers use small fork lifts while providing food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers use small fork lifts while providing food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cars align, many with open tailgates, while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
Cars align, many with open tailgates, while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York gets a breather while loading cars during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York gets a breather while loading cars during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York loads a box into a truck bed during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York loads a box into a truck bed during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman packs boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman packs boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteers Jeremiah Tome of Red Lion and Maddy Abel of Springettsbury Township direct traffic while supplying food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers Jeremiah Tome of Red Lion and Maddy Abel of Springettsbury Township direct traffic while supplying food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman places a box during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman places a box during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A patron of the York County Food Bank brought a dog along to its distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
A patron of the York County Food Bank brought a dog along to its distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/14/york-county-food-bank-distribute-food-saturday-wrightsville/5190598002/