The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch
The York County Food Bank has announced it will hold another pop-up drive-thru food distribution 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St. in Wrightsville.
Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.
No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.
For more information, call 717-252-2609.
