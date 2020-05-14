Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

The death of a York City man found Sunday outside of a Springettsbury Township business is under investigation, the York County Coroner's Office reported Thursday.

Jeffrey McKenzie, 24, of the 300 block of West Market Street, in York City was found dead about 10:59 a.m. outside the Capital Self Storage Building at 2611 E. Market Street, according to the report.

McKenzie was not an employee of Capital Self Storage, officials said.

McKenzie had "no obvious external trauma that may have contributed to his death," wrote York County Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau in her report.

The cause and manner of his death are pending a toxicology report following an autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital, in Allentown, Wednesday.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating the incident and have no other information to release at this time.

