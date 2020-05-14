Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Rachel Marston and Jeremy Kansler: of Stewartstown, May 11, a son.

Joy Sims and Adam Plowman: of York, May 11, a daughter.

Brittany Krout and Gabriel Siano: of York Haven, May 11, a son.

Candice (Wynn) and Darby Mitchell: of Mount Joy, May 12, a daughter.

Savannah (Wire) and Alexander Loder: of East Berlin, May 12, a son.

