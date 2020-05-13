Buy Photo YMCA of York (Amanda J. Cain photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The YMCA of York is offering free showers to the unsheltered homeless of York City at the Graham Aquatic Center located at 543 N. Newberry St.

The showers will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. People coming to use the showers must use the entrance on the south side of the building next to Ferguson Elementary.

This service will continue until the county is moved to the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan.

