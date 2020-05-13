Buy Photo Penn DOT Drivers License Center in Lancaster, who offers the Real ID, is shown Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced extensions on the expiration dates of vehicle registrations, inspections and parking placards to help with the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The new extension dates are as follows:

Vehicle registration of all classes, including mass transit, apportioned, fleet, dealer plate, temporary, and biennial farm certificates scheduled to expire March 16 through May 31 have now been extended until June 30.

Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire March 16 through May 31 have now been extended until June 30.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire March 16 through May 31 have now been extended until June 30.

For more information visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

