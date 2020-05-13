Local obituaries for Wednesday, May 13
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Amspacher, Marion
Brown, Randall
Cooley, Sandra
Fink, David
Godfrey, Wilbert
Groupe, Mary
Knaub, Mary
Lillich, Michael
Markel, Donald
McClelland, Glenn
Myers, Marianne
Rishel, Linda
Silsley, Melissa
Smallwood, William
Snyder, Jackie
Stump, Dolores
Voorhees, Michael
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/13/local-obituaries-wednesday-may-13/3119683001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments