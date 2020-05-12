CLOSE Megan Eagan gets a surprise when 30 cars worth of well-wishers swing by to share gifts, cards and kind words. York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced it will now use existing photos on file for customers who renew their driver's license and identification cards.

Using existing photos will help limit the number of customers in the driver and photo licensing centers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, PennDOT said in a news release.

All customers who renew their license or ID card online or through the mail will receive a product with the most current photo available in PennDOT's system.

Individuals who renewed their license on or before May 10 will receive a camera card in the mail and will still have to visit a licensing center to obtain an updated photo. Expiration dates on these cards have been extended until June 30.

For more information on hours and operations of licensing centers, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

More: PennDOT extends deadline for driver licenses, ID cards, learner's permits

More: York County couples securing marriage license through video conferencing

Buy Photo Penn DOT Drivers License Center in Lancaster, who offers the Real ID, is shown Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/12/penndot-use-existing-photos-license-renewals/3115742001/