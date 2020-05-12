CLOSE

After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reopened three additional indoor rest facilities that were closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional cleaning and maintenance is being done at all locations.

Here are the reopened rest areas:

  • Interstate 70 westbound in Fulton County, 1 mile west of the Maryland state line.
  • Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 242.
  • Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, 10 miles west of Exit 256.          

This brings the total to 36 rest areas that have reopened in the state. The rest area on I-83 north in York County was previously reopened.

More: PennDOT opens additional rest areas

More: 'We're not committing crimes here': Round the Clock Diner opens dine-in service

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/12/penndot-reopens-additional-rest-areas/3108587001/