The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reopened three additional indoor rest facilities that were closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional cleaning and maintenance is being done at all locations.

Here are the reopened rest areas:

Interstate 70 westbound in Fulton County, 1 mile west of the Maryland state line.

Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 242.

Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, 10 miles west of Exit 256.

This brings the total to 36 rest areas that have reopened in the state. The rest area on I-83 north in York County was previously reopened.

