LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Briggs, Lucy

Godfrey, Wilbert

Groupe, Mary

Knaub, Mary

Kottmyer, David

Lauer, Russell

Meszaros, Linda

Rhoades, Brenda

Smallwood, William

Snyder, Jackie

Tassia, Constance

Witmer, C.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/12/local-obituaries-tuesday-may-12/3111662001/