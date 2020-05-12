Local obituaries for Tuesday, May 12
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Briggs, Lucy
Godfrey, Wilbert
Groupe, Mary
Knaub, Mary
Kottmyer, David
Lauer, Russell
Meszaros, Linda
Rhoades, Brenda
Smallwood, William
Snyder, Jackie
Tassia, Constance
Witmer, C.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/12/local-obituaries-tuesday-may-12/3111662001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments