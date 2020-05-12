Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
First Presbyterian Church of York offering free ham take-away dinner
Staff Report
Published 1:35 p.m. ET May 12, 2020
CLOSE
The WELL Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
York Dispatch
From left, Kaliyia Johnson, 5, of York City, looks on as her grandmother, Annie Collier, of Springettsbury Township, chooses desserts from a tray served by Mackenzie Smeltzer, 14, and Christian Bucks, 14, both of Manchester Township, during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Vincent Reedy, left, of Spring Garden Township, and Cindy Fields, center, of Seven Valleys, work with Katie Berkebile, of York Township, to prepare enough food to feed 600 people during the third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Carl Harbold, left, of York City, works his way through the serving line during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Eighteen-month-old Brian Ntegyeye, front, eats a bite of cooked carrots from his mother, Chantal Vumilia,'s plate during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteer Sandy Morton, right, of Manchester Township, serves dinner rolls in the food line during the third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Cousins Willow Rickabaugh, 8, back, of West York Borough, and Honesty Hughes, 5, of York City, color Thanksgiving-themed pictures during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
"Math," answered Amari Wallick, 8, right, after being asked about her favorite subject in school by volunteer Sophia Nicholson, of Spring Garden Township, while Wallick colors a turkey during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments