First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St. in York, will have a free ham take-away dinner for the community on Sunday, May 24, starting at noon.

The meal will include glazed ham, pineapple stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, a cookie and a bag of candy for the kids. Limit is four meals per person, and food will be served until sold out.

Guests for the dinner may enter through the church gate on the corner of Queen and Market streets. There will be multiple pickup stations set up for social distancing.

PHOTOS: Community Thanksgiving Dinner served at First Presbyterian Church
From left, Kaliyia Johnson, 5, of York City, looks on as her grandmother, Annie Collier, of Springettsbury Township, chooses desserts from a tray served by Mackenzie Smeltzer, 14, and Christian Bucks, 14, both of Manchester Township, during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Vincent Reedy, left, of Spring Garden Township, and Cindy Fields, center, of Seven Valleys, work with Katie Berkebile, of York Township, to prepare enough food to feed 600 people during the third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carl Harbold, left, of York City, works his way through the serving line during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Eighteen-month-old Brian Ntegyeye, front, eats a bite of cooked carrots from his mother, Chantal Vumilia,'s plate during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Volunteer Sandy Morton, right, of Manchester Township, serves dinner rolls in the food line during the third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carl Harbold, left, of York City, during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cousins Willow Rickabaugh, 8, back, of West York Borough, and Honesty Hughes, 5, of York City, color Thanksgiving-themed pictures during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
"Math," answered Amari Wallick, 8, right, after being asked about her favorite subject in school by volunteer Sophia Nicholson, of Spring Garden Township, while Wallick colors a turkey during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
