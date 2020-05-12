CLOSE The WELL Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. York Dispatch

First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St. in York, will have a free ham take-away dinner for the community on Sunday, May 24, starting at noon.

The meal will include glazed ham, pineapple stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, a cookie and a bag of candy for the kids. Limit is four meals per person, and food will be served until sold out.

Guests for the dinner may enter through the church gate on the corner of Queen and Market streets. There will be multiple pickup stations set up for social distancing.

