The South Eastern Dollars for Scholars has officially canceled its Designer Bag and Basket Bingo, which was originally scheduled for March 13.

The organization could not schedule a new date for the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, organizers said.

Ticket holders have the option of leaving the purchased tickets as a donation or taking a picture of the tickets and sending the photo in an email to sedollarsforscholars@gmail.com by June 30 for a refund.

