By the time York County moves to the yellow and green phases of Gov. Tom Wolf's phased reopening plan, up to 30% of local businesses may have to shut their doors permanently.

That statistic is part of a consultant's report on York County's economic future, said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

"This is a crisis," he said. "There’s no way to sugarcoat it."

Schreiber spoke Thursday to Auditor General Eugene DePasquale about York County's economic recovery on a Facebook Live stream.

DePasquale said the estimated business failure rate was "horrifying."

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit Pennsylvania, the YCEA and several other local agencies — the Downtown York Business Improvement District, the City of York and the York County Planning Commission — had commissioned Fourth Economy Consulting, based in Pittsburgh, to prepare a report on the health of the local economy and how to plan for the future.

But when the majority of the state's businesses were compelled in March to shut their doors as part of the governor's social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, the report shifted gears to analyze how the shutdown would affect the local economy.

The average business has access to about $12,000 cash and can stay afloat on those reserves for about 27 days, Schreiber said.

There's been growing agitation among some out-of-work Pennsylvanians, business owners and Republican lawmakers for the governor to allow the economy to reopen.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the state capitol complex in Harrisburg last month demanding an end to the governor's aggressive social distancing orders, and another 200 or so held a rally outside Wolf's home in Mount Wolf earlier this month.

Hardest hit: Some of the most vulnerable people in this crisis are designated as "ALICE," or Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed, Schreiber said.

These are individuals and families who have jobs but are hovering just above the poverty line, without cash reserves or high wages.

The CARES Act, which authorized an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits for qualifying individuals through July 31, bought those folks some time, Schreiber said, but not much.

"Once you hit that August 1 date, that’s when that benefit drops off, unless Congress should re-extend it," Schreiber said, "and that portion of the population (ALICE) drops significantly below the poverty threshold."

DePasquale and Schreiber said one of the most important ways to boost economic opportunity after this crisis will be to expand high-speed internet access to areas of the state that are still making do without it, particularly with regard to e-commerce.

"If you’re trying to start a small business, and you even have capital, but you can’t access high speed internet, good luck competing with businesses that do," DePasqual said.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. spiked to 14.7% in April, according to the latest federal jobs report released Friday, the highest since the Great Depression. More than 20 million jobs nationwide vanished in April, the worst monthly loss on record.

In addition to serving in his role as auditor general, DePasquale, a Democrat, is running for Congress in the 10th District, which comprises parts of York, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

If he defeats his primary opponent, Tom Brier, in the June 2 primary, DePasquale will face off against incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, in November's general election.

Latest on the virus: As of Thursday, 740 people in York County have tested positive for COVID-19, and there have been 13 virus-related deaths.

Statewide, 52,905 people have tested positive, and there have been 3,416 virus-related deaths.

Beginning Friday, the stay-at-home order will be lifted in 24 counties in north-central and northwestern Pennsylvania, and retail businesses will be allowed to open their brick and mortar stores.

Wolf is set to announce Friday the next round of counties that will move to the yellow phase, most likely in the south-central and southwestern regions.

It was unclear Thursday whether York County would be among them.

