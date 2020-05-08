LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Almeida, Marlon

Amspacher, Nevin

Benkert, John

Bissett, Virginia

E., Donald

King, Gregory

Krone, Patricia

Lauer, Russell

Lehman, Arthur

Mackentire, Elizabeth

McNair, Mildred

Painter, Jean

Sejersen, Neils

Smith, William

Wittle, Jeffrey

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/08/local-obituaries-friday-may-8/3091626001/