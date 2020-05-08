Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amanda Bennett and Zachery Simpson: of New Park, May 4, a daughter.

Lauren (Heffner) and Christopher Frazier: of Red Lion, May 5, a daughter.

Kaitlan (Schwarzmann) and Seth Morris: of Chambersburg, May 5, a daughter.

Amanda Rozas and James Martin, Jr.: of Dover, May 5, a daughter.

Danielle (Ramage) and Roman Destephano: of York, May 6, a son.

Ashley Culp and Matthew Speelman: of York, May 6, a son.

