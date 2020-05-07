Buy Photo York County Food Bank in York City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Food Bank will be holding a pop-up drive-though food distribution on Saturday at Susquehannock High School, located at 3280 Fissels Church Road in Glen Rock, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 800 households will be able to receive boxes of food. Anyone who is struggling to purchase food is welcome to attend. Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week.

No Identification is required but the food bank asks just one person per household attend due to health and safety concerns. Please, also clear space in the trunk of your vehicle to allow room for a food box.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/07/york-county-food-bank-distribute-food-saturday-glen-rock/3088358001/