CLOSE

The bells toll at St. James Lutheran Church on West Market Street in Hallam to honor essential workers during the pandemic York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Registration for the Leadership Training Program and Leadership for Diverse Schools classes is now being accepted for 2021, Leadership York announced.

The Leadership Training Program is a nine-month course where participants learn about the county and get more involved in the community and making a difference. Local leaders and field experts conduct sessions on the economy, human services, education, law, diversity, government and health care. 

The Leadership for Diverse Schools is a nine-month course for individuals in the K-12 education sector. Topics discussed include trauma and resilience, economic differences, adverse childhood experiences, race, religion and LGBTQ issues. 

For more information or to register, visit leadershipyork.org

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/07/two-leadership-york-programs-now-accepting-applicants/5178867002/