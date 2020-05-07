Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Two Leadership York programs now accepting applicants
Staff Report
Published 1:26 p.m. ET May 7, 2020
CLOSE
The bells toll at St. James Lutheran Church on West Market Street in Hallam to honor essential workers during the pandemic
York Dispatch
Registration for the Leadership Training Program and Leadership for Diverse Schools classes is now being accepted for 2021, Leadership York announced.
The Leadership Training Program is a nine-month course where participants learn about the county and get more involved in the community and making a difference. Local leaders and field experts conduct sessions on the economy, human services, education, law, diversity, government and health care.
The Leadership for Diverse Schools is a nine-month course for individuals in the K-12 education sector. Topics discussed include trauma and resilience, economic differences, adverse childhood experiences, race, religion and LGBTQ issues.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments