Registration for the Leadership Training Program and Leadership for Diverse Schools classes is now being accepted for 2021, Leadership York announced.

The Leadership Training Program is a nine-month course where participants learn about the county and get more involved in the community and making a difference. Local leaders and field experts conduct sessions on the economy, human services, education, law, diversity, government and health care.

The Leadership for Diverse Schools is a nine-month course for individuals in the K-12 education sector. Topics discussed include trauma and resilience, economic differences, adverse childhood experiences, race, religion and LGBTQ issues.

For more information or to register, visit leadershipyork.org.

